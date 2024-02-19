Watch Now
News

Actions

Sunshine dominates through most of the week

Daniel Three Day.png
Daniel Phillips
Daniel Three Day.png
Posted at 3:50 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 04:50:14-05
Headlines - 2Font.png

There's very little action in the forecast this week across Acadiana.

Sunshine will be out through the next couple of days at least with a steady warm up on the way through the middle of the week.

Monday will get off to a frosty start and the afternoon highs will stay fairly cool, but we'll be back in the mid 70s by Wednesday.

7 Day - Day 1.png

Sunshine will stick around until Thursday when a dry front will move across Louisiana.

Showers will be isolated at best but expect mostly clouds towards the end of the week, and a freshening up of temperatures by the weekend.

After several weekends in a row of cold, rainy weather it will be nice to get a little sunshine on a Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.