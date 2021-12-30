Sunshine breaks through today, but showers and storms for start of 2022

There's plenty of clouds to start the day on Thursday, along with some area of dense fog (particularly along the coast).

While the day will get started with all of that cloud cover, the skies will clear out by the afternoon and a majority of the day will be fairly sunny.

The sunshine is going to help push those temperatures back to record setting range with highs expected to sit in the low 80s, likely breaking the record high.

Clouds will start to return to the area late Thursday night and will continue to thicken through the day on Friday, not necessarily producing any showers.

It will remain quiet, but warm, for New Year's Eve with no active weather getting in the way of any celebrations but that changes on New Year's Day.

Saturday has a front moving through the area which will produce heavy showers and some strong storms and a sharp drop in temperatures by Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will drop into the low 40s and highs on Sunday will likely stay in the 40s despite clearing skies on sunshine, add on a strong wind from the north and it will be a bitterly cold day.

