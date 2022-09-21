Sunshine and heat remains through the mid week

High pressure remains in charge across Acadiana and will keep the weather quiet for the next several days.

A big ridge of high pressure centered over Texas has cleared the skies out in Acadiana, and left us with some scorching temperatures.

Highs once again are going to be in the mid 90s in the afternoon with a heat index that is slightly warmer will little wind.

Plenty of sunshine though so we won't have showers to worry about, which will be the case through the weekend.

The next chance we have at some cooler weather isn't going to arrive until early next week when a front is expected to move across the area.

That front could drop temperatures down into the 80s in the afternoon and lows down in the low 60s to possibly upper 50s.

