Sunshine again Wednesday as wet weather looms for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's spectacular week so far, weather wise, across Acadiana and that will continue again on Wednesday.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, interrupted only by an occasional high cloud, and as a result highs will be back in the low 70s.

Winds will remain mostly calm with only the lightest breeze blowing out of the north around 5-10 mph.

The rest of the work week will be similarly quiet, the exception being a layer of clouds moving in for Thursday.

Even then, those clouds are expected to produce any rain and temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler with the lack of sunshine.

Sun returns on Friday with temperatures back in the 70s making it a really pretty end to the work week, and the last of the nice weather for the week.

Unfortunately, the nice weather won't continue into the weekend and showers and storms will return to the area on Saturday.

Heavy downpours are expected with 1-2" of rain possible across most of Acadiana, with a hotspot or two doubling those amounts.

Flooding isn't a major concern but since the grounds are saturated it may take a little longer for water to drain so we may see some water pooling up on low lying roadways.

There's still a question about how strong the storms will be on Saturday as there's enough upper level dynamics to suggest the possibility of some severe storms, but general instability may be lacking making for a tricky forecast.

Regardless of severe weather or not this is going to remain an impactful weather event mostly because of how many festivities will be going on across Acadiana.

The timing of the system is still a bit of a question with models back and forth on an afternoon or late evening system spilling over into Sunday morning.

So far (Wednesday morning) the afternoon run has been a bit of a one-of indicating maybe a later round of showers, we should start to narrow the window a little over the next few days.

It does seem likely that a few of this weekend's events will be impacted so make sure that you're staying up to date with any possible cancelations.

