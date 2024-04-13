Watch Now
News

Actions

Sunny spring weather continues for the end of the weekend, but clouds returning soon

24 HR KATC Eveniing.png
Daniel Phillips
24 HR KATC Eveniing.png
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 19:27:48-04

After a stunning round of Saturday weather we'll slowly see some cloud cover drift back into the area on Sunday.

It'll start with a little fog hanging around, but the sunshine should quickly emerge before the clouds return.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s and with a southerly breeze setting up it's looking like most of the work week will be on the warm side.

Clouds linger through a majority of the week and by Tuesday the winds will be blowing at a pretty good rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wind Advisories up this week.

Rain should remain out of the forecast despite the clouds with a few scattered rounds of rain possible by the end of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.