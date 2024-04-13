Sunny spring weather continues for the end of the weekend, but clouds returning soon

After a stunning round of Saturday weather we'll slowly see some cloud cover drift back into the area on Sunday.

It'll start with a little fog hanging around, but the sunshine should quickly emerge before the clouds return.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s and with a southerly breeze setting up it's looking like most of the work week will be on the warm side.

Clouds linger through a majority of the week and by Tuesday the winds will be blowing at a pretty good rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wind Advisories up this week.

Rain should remain out of the forecast despite the clouds with a few scattered rounds of rain possible by the end of the week.

