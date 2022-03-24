Sunny skies will continue into next week

A quiet forecast continues on Thursday with an abundance of sunshine across the area which will last into the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s through the afternoon after a chilly start to the day, and a slow warming pattern will continue into the weekend.

Winds are going to be picking up through the rest of the day with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 mph, and gusts that will be around 25-30 mph.

While the winds will be warmer than Wednesday's chilly breeze, it may still feel cool if you're in the wind and shade.

This pattern will last through the rest of the week and the weekend with the next chance of showers on Wednesday of next week.

