Sunny skies return to Acadiana to close out the work week

Daniel Phillips

Beautiful weather is on the menu for the next couple of days as sunshine returns to Acadiana.

A chilly start to the day Thursday will give way to highs in the low 70s and a light breeze coming from the north.

We'll be hard pressed to find any kind of cloud cover out there today and Friday, while a little warmer, won't be much different.

Clouds will return over Easter weekend along with highs in the 80s but we'll at least stay dry.

Any Easter activities you may have planned will still be a go as showers will hold off until the middle of next week.

Tuesday looks to bring a few scattered showers but that'll be it for the extended forecast so we're getting a quiet stretch as we get into April.

