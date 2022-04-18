Sunny skies on the way to start the week

After a very muggy weekend a front finally pushed out that warm, moist air mass and will allow Acadiana to freshen up a little for the first half of the week.

The showers that moved through overnight has pushed well out into the Gulf of Mexico, and cooler air will start to filter into the area.

Temperatures will drop through the middle of the morning, before starting to warm back up again around lunchtime.

Sunny skies will help take us into the mid 70s by the afternoon and with drier air in place it should feel much improved with lower humidity than the weekend.

Lows will drop into the low 50s Monday night, and lead into another pleasant day on Tuesday.

A warm front will come through on Wednesday dragging some warmer, muggier air back into the area, but showers will remain few and far between through the week and weekend.

