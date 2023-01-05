Sunny skies lasting through the rest of the week

A beautiful stretch of weather will continue in Acadiana on Thursday with little to worry about in the weather world.

Temperatures will remain mild with highs getting up to around 70 in the afternoon before cooling down into the low to mid 40s overnight.

Expect plenty of sunshine and clear skies, and clouds will be hard to come by until the weekend when we get a little more moisture in the atmosphere.

That moisture will arrive Friday evening as winds shift from the south allowing a warmer, muggier day for Saturday.

The next chance of rain will arrive on Sunday with a slow moving front making its way across the area and some showers hanging around into early next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel