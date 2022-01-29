Sunny, nice end to weekend; more unsettled into next week

Clear and chilly tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 30s.

Saturday night Overnight Lows

Expect more sunny skies as we round out the weekend Sunday.

Bradley Graf model

With more of a west-southwesterly component in the wind, temperatures will be milder in the mid-upper 60s by the afternoon.

Readings will hold in the 40s Sunday night/Monday morning.

A surface low will be tracking across SE Texas on Monday.

That is where the best rain chances will remain.

For us, we'll call it partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Some of that moisture will try to swing into Acadiana on Tuesday... at least for the first half of the day.

It stays mild (mid-70s) with scattered rain chances sticking around on Wednesday.

Showers, some storms will become more likely Thursday as a cold front sweeps through.

That will be followed by a return of some cold winter temperatures for the end of the week and heading into the upcoming weekend.

We'll be talking lows in the 30s with highs only in the 40s to eventually lower 50s by the end of the weekend.

In the meantime, be sure to try and enjoy the beautiful weather we have out there this weekend!

