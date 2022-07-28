Summer showers remain in the forecast

The forecast remains stagnant across Acadiana as it typically does in the late summer months.

It's going to be a quick warm up in the morning with temperatures rapidly climbing into the low 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits.

Once the heat kicks in it's going to stir up the moisture and eventually pave the way for showers and storms to develop around the mid morning.

Those showers will scatter north through the afternoon before winding down in the late afternoon and early evening.

Quiet conditions will return overnight, and then we'll repeat the pattern over again on Friday.

There's a quick break in this pattern on Sunday with dust getting into the air and dropping rain chances slightly for the end of the weekend, but the regular pattern will return by Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel