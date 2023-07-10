Summer showers and storms popping up the next few days

Showers will be back Monday afternoon as we start off a pretty typical summer week here in south Louisiana.

Temperatures will still make it into the low 90s, with a triple digit heat index, before afternoon showers and storms cool us off briefly.

Storms will remain pop up in nature but there's enough heat that we may end up with a couple of strong ones Monday afternoon.

The main threat with these types of storms is usually some very gusty winds along with torrential rainfall.

As the sun sets the storms will come to an end and we'll be left with a quiet, muggy night.

Don't expect variation from this pattern over the next several days as the afternoon showers will be pretty much a daily occurrence.

It may get a little drier towards the weekend but overall there's not going to be much difference from day to day.

