Summer-like weekend in Acadiana; tropical Ophelia to impact east coast

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early; quiet & mild late

SATURDAY: Warm and humid; partly cloudy

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, y'all!

A few isolated t-showers could be possible thru this evening, but otherwise, it'll be a quiet and mild night.

Lows will dip into the low-mid 70s.

A mostly sunny start to Saturday will yield to a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will push into the low-mid 90s.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon

An isolated stray shower could be possible for the afternoon (10-20%).

Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.

A slight bump in our rain chances will follow into Monday as an upper-level disturbance works in.

Outside of that, drier conditions look to take back over for the mid-latter parts of next week.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Tropical storm Ophelia formed off the east coast Friday.

Friday graphics Article

It will bring tropical storm conditions to portions of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic later tonight into Saturday.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet and should stay that way for the foreseeable future.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel