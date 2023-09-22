Summer-like weekend in Acadiana; tropical Ophelia to impact east coast

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early; quiet & mild late
SATURDAY: Warm and humid; partly cloudy
DISCUSSION
Welcome to the weekend, y'all!
A few isolated t-showers could be possible thru this evening, but otherwise, it'll be a quiet and mild night.
Lows will dip into the low-mid 70s.
A mostly sunny start to Saturday will yield to a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.
Highs will push into the low-mid 90s.
An isolated stray shower could be possible for the afternoon (10-20%).
Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.
A slight bump in our rain chances will follow into Monday as an upper-level disturbance works in.
Outside of that, drier conditions look to take back over for the mid-latter parts of next week.
Have a great weekend!
TROPICS
Tropical storm Ophelia formed off the east coast Friday.
It will bring tropical storm conditions to portions of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic later tonight into Saturday.
The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet and should stay that way for the foreseeable future.
