Watch Now
News

Actions

Summer-like weekend in Acadiana; tropical Ophelia to impact east coast

Summer-like weekend in Acadiana
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 09-22-23
TrueView Tomorrow 2022.png
Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 18:27:06-04

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early; quiet & mild late
SATURDAY: Warm and humid; partly cloudy

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend, y'all!

A few isolated t-showers could be possible thru this evening, but otherwise, it'll be a quiet and mild night.

Lows will dip into the low-mid 70s.

A mostly sunny start to Saturday will yield to a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will push into the low-mid 90s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Saturday afternoon

An isolated stray shower could be possible for the afternoon (10-20%).

Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.

A slight bump in our rain chances will follow into Monday as an upper-level disturbance works in.

Outside of that, drier conditions look to take back over for the mid-latter parts of next week.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

Tropical storm Ophelia formed off the east coast Friday.

Hurricane Tracker 2 2023.png
Article

It will bring tropical storm conditions to portions of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic later tonight into Saturday.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet and should stay that way for the foreseeable future.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.