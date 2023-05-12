Summer is here, and there's no point in denying it

Summer is here.

It doesn't seem like there's much point in denying it, the weather pattern certainly isn't.

Acadiana may not have had the intense summer temperatures yet but the heat index will be up in the mid 90s the next few days.

The lows won't cool off much as they consistently will only get into the 70s every night through at least next week.

Rain chances aren't going to disappear entirely but showers will be more isolated than they have been.

We could be looking at our first 90 degree day over the weekend with a little more sunshine expected.

Frog Festival attendees will want to make sure they drink plenty of water but shouldn't have many issues with showers.

