Strong storms possible tonight; more soaking rains likely by start of weekend

Multi+City+POPs-1656416477470.png
& timing
Rain coverage
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:16:52-05

DISCUSSION

A cold front is marching southeastward and is expected to arrive in Acadiana later this Wednesday evening.

We'll see a thin line of showers and storms rolling in.

GRAF Long Range.png
GRAF model

Timing is after 6pm through about midnight.

There is a still a low-end threat for severe weather with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.

However, a brief, isolated tornado can not be ruled out... although risk is rather low.

Not much rainfall is anticipated, so this not a flash flooding scenario.

Most spots will likely pick up between 0.25"-0.75" with isolated higher amounts possible.

We'll then be turning slightly cooler and nicer for a couple of days.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Bradley

We'll start out Thursday in the mid-50s before warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies—exception being some high clouds.

ICAST Next 48 Hnour Temps Rob.png
Bradley

You'll notice a reduction in that humidity as well!

Lows heading for the mid-40s Thursday night/Friday morning.

Clouds will start to roll back in by Friday afternoon ahead of our next weather system.

Regardless, we are looking at near-normal temperatures with highs in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND
Unfortunately, we are looking at an all day chilly (temps. in 50s) rain event Saturday.

1-3" certainly will be possible.

Euro Precip Potential Louisiana.png
Euro model

The bulk of the rain will push out of here early Sunday.

Thereafter, a colder than normal pattern looks to take shape in Acadiana for the end of the month.

Overall, we're looking at lows in the 30s/40s with highs in the 50s/60s.

------------------------------------------------------------
