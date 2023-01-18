Strong storms possible tonight; more soaking rains likely by start of weekend

DISCUSSION
A cold front is marching southeastward and is expected to arrive in Acadiana later this Wednesday evening.
We'll see a thin line of showers and storms rolling in.
Timing is after 6pm through about midnight.
There is a still a low-end threat for severe weather with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.
However, a brief, isolated tornado can not be ruled out... although risk is rather low.
Not much rainfall is anticipated, so this not a flash flooding scenario.
Most spots will likely pick up between 0.25"-0.75" with isolated higher amounts possible.
We'll then be turning slightly cooler and nicer for a couple of days.
We'll start out Thursday in the mid-50s before warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies—exception being some high clouds.
You'll notice a reduction in that humidity as well!
Lows heading for the mid-40s Thursday night/Friday morning.
Clouds will start to roll back in by Friday afternoon ahead of our next weather system.
Regardless, we are looking at near-normal temperatures with highs in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND AND BEYOND
Unfortunately, we are looking at an all day chilly (temps. in 50s) rain event Saturday.
1-3" certainly will be possible.
The bulk of the rain will push out of here early Sunday.
Thereafter, a colder than normal pattern looks to take shape in Acadiana for the end of the month.
Overall, we're looking at lows in the 30s/40s with highs in the 50s/60s.
