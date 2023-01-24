Strong storms, damaging winds expected Tuesday evening

A line of strong storms is expected to move through Acadiana Tuesday evening, producing damaging winds and possible tornadoes as it moves through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has narrowed in on the central Gulf Coast as the area most likely to see severe weather, and has given the coastline from Texas to the Panhandle an Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

Tuesday's storms will move through in the evening with the arrival of the front in west Acadiana around 5 to 6 o'clock before swinging east and clearing the area by 10 or 11 p.m.

This could mean that, depending on what time you head home from work, that the strongest storms may impact your commute and if that's the case consider changing the time a little to avoid being on the road during the worst of it.

Tornadoes will be possible, particularly with any cells that develop ahead of the main line and it seems likely that a Tornado Watch will be issued in the afternoon.

On the whole, however, the biggest threat is going to come from strong winds, with winds sustained between 25-35 mph and gusts that could exceed 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning has been posted for all of Acadiana which will last from noon to 11:00 p.m. so bet mindful Tuesday afternoon of your surroundings and be aware of any loose limbs that may be broken off by the wind.

Winds of this nature may also lead to some scattered power outages with tree limbs potentially damaging power lines.

Heavy showers will accompany the frontal boundary with an inch or two of rain expected over a fairly short amount of time which could lead to some localized flooding.

It wouldn't be a major widespread flood event, but water could quickly pool up on the road ways so be mindful of road conditions later in the evening.

The front should pass by 10 or 11 o'clock Tuesday night and cooler air will come rushing in behind it keeping temperatures below average for the rest of the week.

Clouds will struggle to clear on Wednesday and it won't be until Thursday when we will see a return of the sunshine.

Showers will return again on Sunday but won't be as intense as what we're expecting Tuesday.

