Strong cold front to bring winter chill to Acadiana this weekend

regional temps
cold front
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 11, 2022
TONIGHT: SHOWERS LATE, TURNING COOLER/BREEZY
SATURDAY: COOL AND BREEZY

DISCUSSION

A strong cold front is advancing southward towards Acadiana this evening.

cold front

Now we will remain mild and mostly dry through the evening hours Friday, but a few showers could try and sneak into western and northern portions of the area.

However, better rain chances (some rumbles of thunder will arrive overnight after midnight as the main front pushes through.

GRAF Long Range.png
GRAF model

I would not expect a whole lot of rainfall with this front (<0.50").

But, what we will see is considerably cooler temperatures behind the boundary.

We'll look to start out Saturday in the upper 40s to lower 50s with wind chills in the 40s pretty much areawide.

ICAST Wind Chills Next 48 Hours.png
Wind chills

A mostly cloudy start to the day will give way to some sunshine into the afternoon.

Regardless, temperatures will remain planted in the 50s for most of the day as highs struggle to reach 60°.

Winds will stay breezy out of the north at around 12-20 mph.

Those winds will look to relax heading into tomorrow night.

That, coupled with mostly clear skies, should allow temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 30s overnight into Sunday morning.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Sunday morning

Quite a chilly start to our Sunday to say the least.

Despite mostly sunny skies on Sunday, highs will once again struggle to reach the lower 60s.

The winds will be lighter to round out the weekend, however.

Thereafter, a quick moving disturbance will increase our rain chances late Monday going into Monday night.

We're still on track to see a pretty good soaking from this feature as models continue to show a wide swath of 1-3" of rainfall across the area.

Euro Precip Accumulation Acadiana.png
Euro rain estimates

The remainder of the 10-day forecast looks to remain cool-chilly as highs stay in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

Stay warm and have a great weekend, Acadiana!

------------------------------------------------------------
