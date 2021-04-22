Stormy weather returns on Friday

Thursday's forecast will be one for the record books.

A chilly morning will give way to a very comfortable afternoon with highs moving into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

There's a slight breeze through the day which will be out of the east until the late evening when it'll start to be more southerly, introducing more moisture.

As moisture piles up the clouds will take hold and a gray day is on tap for Friday, showers and thunderstorms will start to materialize in the early evening.

Once the thunderstorms get going it'll be important to monitor the radar closely as storms will have the possibility of becoming severe as the evening progresses.

Hail and damaging wind will be the main issues, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible so make sure that you remain vigilant in monitoring the weather.

The overall strength of the storms may depend on the amount of sunshine we get, the more sun on Friday the stronger potential for severe weather in the evening.

Showers will clear out on Saturday morning and the remainder of the weekend should remain very pleasant.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel