Stormy weather picks up the next couple of days

Daniel Phillips

After talking about it for most of the week Acadiana will finally get a well advertised round of wet weather moving through late Thursday morning.

An upper level disturbance will churn up the atmosphere and we'll be left with a couple days of on and off showers and storms.

Rain looks to arrive a little before lunch on Thursday, moving west to east and bringing the heaviest rain and strongest storms to the south west corner of Louisiana.

A major severe weather outbreak isn't expected but a few strong storms could emerge over in west Louisiana.

The strongest storms could produce some damaging wind and hail but the tornado threat looks minimal.

Rainfall will be heavy in spurts with an occasional downpour possible over the next few days but it doesn't appear as if flooding will be much of a concern.

Even after two days of on and off rain most places will likely hover between a half inch and an inch of accumulation with a few localized higher amounts.

The chance for rain will taper off through the day on Friday and by the time the weekend rolls around we'll be looking at a much nicer forecast.

In the meantime temperatures will be in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon and return to the low 70s on Friday.

Cool and sunny weather is expected for Saturday with cloud cover increasing again by Sunday.

We won't have to wait long for our next round of active weather since it looks like we'll get another burst late Monday night.

