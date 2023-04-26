Watch Now
Stormy Thursday morning; isolated severe storms possible

Showers, storms likely Thursday morning
Thursday AM
HRRR model
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 15:58:50-04

TONIGHT: Showers & storms late
THURSDAY: Storms likely AM hours

DISCUSSION

Mild conditions this evening if you plan on heading out for the kickoff of Festival.

Festival Forecast

Most of the night will be relatively quiet.

However, showers and storms will begin to roll in a couple hours prior to daybreak Thursday morning.

Graf Model

Plan on a rainy commute Thursday.

There is also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

The tornado threat is relatively low, although we'll have to watch storms as they march eastward into southeastern Acadiana mid-morning.

Additionally, most areas can expect to pick up a quick 0.5"-1.5" of rainfall, but isolated higher amounts of 1-2" could be possible.

Extended HRRR

With any luck, activity will settle down for the Thursday evening performances.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be back to round out the week Friday.

We'll cool off nicely once the sun goes down.

Should just be a lovely day/night out there!

The pattern will unfortunately get a little more unsettled this weekend as an upper-level disturbance swings through.

Euro model

For right now, highest rain chances look to be setting up on Saturday with clearing skies Sunday.

Certainly something we'll keep an eye on in the days ahead.

Have a good one and happy Festival!

