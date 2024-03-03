Watch Now
Stormy start to the week; spring-like temperatures persist all week long

Scattered storms Monday PM into Monday night
Sunday
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 17:38:52-05

TONIGHT: Mild, dense fog
MONDAY: Warm, muggy & scattered PM storms

DISCUSSION

Impulses in the upper-levels, coupled with abundant Gulf moisture, will lead to widespread showers and storms Monday PM/Monday night into Tuesday.

There is a low-end risk of severe storms (wind & hail).

At least 1-3" of rainfall will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 4", especially across the coastal regions and SE LA.

I wouldn't totally rule out an isolated flash flood warning or two, so we'll keep an eye on that.

Drier for Wednesday and Thursday as spring-like conditions persist.

Storm chances return Friday with a frontal boundary.

Cooler and quiet conditions will follow into next weekend.

