Stormy start to the week; spring-like temperatures persist all week long

TONIGHT: Mild, dense fog
MONDAY: Warm, muggy & scattered PM storms
DISCUSSION
Impulses in the upper-levels, coupled with abundant Gulf moisture, will lead to widespread showers and storms Monday PM/Monday night into Tuesday.
There is a low-end risk of severe storms (wind & hail).
At least 1-3" of rainfall will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 4", especially across the coastal regions and SE LA.
I wouldn't totally rule out an isolated flash flood warning or two, so we'll keep an eye on that.
Drier for Wednesday and Thursday as spring-like conditions persist.
Storm chances return Friday with a frontal boundary.
Cooler and quiet conditions will follow into next weekend.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers