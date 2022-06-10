Storms this evening; hot conditions sticking with us into weekend

Strong showers and storms are advancing into Acadiana from the north late this afternoon courtesy of an upper-level disturbance.

The tail end of this disturbance will likely clip mainly northern, central, and eastern portions of the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect until 9pm this evening

A few of the storms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts and some hail on top of very heavy rainfall.

Latest doppler radar can be found here: https://katc.com/weather/radars-and-futurecast

Most of the activity will come to an end before midnight.

Mild and muggy otherwise as lows struggle to drop into the mid-70s.

Hot and humid out there Saturday as highs push the low-mid 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

With sufficient low-level moisture in place, I think we'll see a few scattered storms developing by the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday afternoon HRRR model

As per usual in the summer months, any one storm will be capable of producing heavy rain.

Drier air along with the upper-level ridge building back in through at least the middle parts of the upcoming week will lower rain chances.

However, the heat stays on.

Expect highs to push the mid-90s for our afternoons...

Have a great weekend and be sure to download the katc weather app.

TROPICS:

All is quiet with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

We'll continue to keep an eye on moisture building in the Caribbean over the next 2 weeks, but nothing we have to worry about at this time as the models are all over the place.

