Storms chances ramping up Monday PM; few severe storms possible

Front arrives late Monday
Bradley's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 11-19-23
Production Earth Design.png
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 18:51:09-05

TONIGHT: Cloudy & milder
MONDAY: Scattered storms late; some severe

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend!

Unfortunately, changes arrive on Monday.

After a morning start in the lower 60s, highs will climb to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

A broken line of storms will arrive to Acadiana Monday afternoon and evening with our next front.

GRAF Long Range.png
Sunday PM

A few storms could be on the strong to perhaps severe side, although the greater risk for a couple isolated tornadoes will be across CenLa and the northern part of the state.

Production Earth Design.png
Sunday PM

Don't plan on a whole lot of rainfall as activity will be moving along quickly.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana.png
Sunday PM

Turning sharply cooler for Tuesday as temperatures hover in the 50s & 60s all day with lingering clouds.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
High temperatures

It'll stay quite cool Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Thursday.

However, another quick moving upper-level disturbance could generate a few more showers for Thanksgiving.

Euro Model.png
Thanksgiving

For now, I'll keep a 40% rain chance in the forecast...

Thereafter, we could get another tast of an El Nino weather pattern toward the end of that 10-day period.

Have a good week and a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!

------------------------------------------------------------
