Storms chances ramping up Monday PM; few severe storms possible

TONIGHT: Cloudy & milder

MONDAY: Scattered storms late; some severe

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend!

Unfortunately, changes arrive on Monday.

After a morning start in the lower 60s, highs will climb to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

A broken line of storms will arrive to Acadiana Monday afternoon and evening with our next front.

A few storms could be on the strong to perhaps severe side, although the greater risk for a couple isolated tornadoes will be across CenLa and the northern part of the state.

Don't plan on a whole lot of rainfall as activity will be moving along quickly.

Turning sharply cooler for Tuesday as temperatures hover in the 50s & 60s all day with lingering clouds.

It'll stay quite cool Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Thursday.

However, another quick moving upper-level disturbance could generate a few more showers for Thanksgiving.

For now, I'll keep a 40% rain chance in the forecast...

Thereafter, we could get another tast of an El Nino weather pattern toward the end of that 10-day period.

Have a good week and a very Happy Thanksgiving to all of you!

