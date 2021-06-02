Store fronts in Ville Platte's historic district getting a makeover

EVANGELINE PARISH — A group in Ville Platte is hoping to move the city forward through revitalization. Along main street, store fronts are getting a make-over.

"We're painting, cleaning, window washing and things like that," Connie Lamke with the Acosta Foundation said. "Nothing very strenuous, but vastly improves the outlook of each of these buildings."

The Acosta Foundation is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce for a revitalization project in the city's historic district.

For the past year the Acosta foundation has found ways to help their community. Whether it's through feeding families during the pandemic, raising money for charities or cleaning up their community.

"Every community needs cheerleaders and every community needs to feel fresh and brightened," Lamke said.

The project has been in the works for a few years, but the pandemic forced a temporary pause. The group picked back up where they left off this year.

"It's a 3 phase campaign," Gwen Fontenot with the Chamber of Commerce said. "It's refresh, rebuild and reconnect for the community. Refreshing is just dealing with the facade of the buildings and next is rebuilding community. Then reconnecting businesses and community together. What we're really hoping to do is restore pride in the community."

With a new look on the way they're hoping it inspires others.

"I think that once you improve your community people want to visit. They want to come, tour and shop at your stores just all the way around,"

They're looking for volunteers.. if you'd like to help out the group meets every 3rd Saturday of each month. Click here for more information.

