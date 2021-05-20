Still recovering after two hurricanes, Lake Charles dealing with impacts of severe flooding

New insight about how devastating this week's wet weather has been for those in Lake Charles.

In less than a year the city has dealt with two hurricanes, freezing weather and now severe flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, this week's flooding was the third heaviest with close to 15 inches of rain over a 6 hour period.

Like many families in Lake Charles, the Ardoins just moved back to the city following both hurricanes. Now they find themselves starting over. This time from flooding.

"Next move is trying to find somewhere to stay."

Latisha Ardoin and her family are packing up what's left of their home after moving back in January.

"Right after we came back to assess everything, Delta hit and it's just been one thing after another. Every time it rains, pretty much with a hard rain, it kind of just takes over the streets and comes up to the driveway then you have to kind of wonder if it's going to come into your house,” said Ardoin.

Ardoin's home was destroyed again by flood water coming into their home during severe weather on Monday.

"Pretty much all my furniture is damaged and destroyed, everything is wet walls. I'm looking at 4 to 5 inches of rain that got into the house and flooded most of the homes here,” said Ardoin.

Despite being raised in the city, Ardoin now says they are considering other options.

“We have family here. This is our home and we're used to being here so we're just trying to figure out what our next move is, whether it's going to stay here or move to a different state,” said Ardoin.

