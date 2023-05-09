Staying unsettled next few days; trending drier, but hotter toward weekend

TONIGHT: Few showers & mild

WEDNESDAY: Passing showers & warm

DISCUSSION

Happy MCC season!

It's that time of year where mesoscale convective storms take hold of the forecast.

After a rainy early afternoon, most of us will settle down late this afternoon and evening.

There is still the possible of a few scattered showers overnight as we remain in this general unsettled weather pattern.

Mild otherwise as lows settle into the lower 70s.

For Wednesday, the main upper-level energy will be traversing the southeastern parts of Texas.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

As a result, that will be the area that will experience the highest rain chances and most likely highest rainfall totals.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

However, for us, waves of moisture will still be sent in our general direction, so passing thundershowers will be likely throughout the day.

The day as a whole will not be a washout, but I'll still maintain a soft 60% (lower to the east) rain chance.

Highs will reach the low-mid 80s.

Warm, humid and unsettled weather will stick around for the remainder of the week, although the pattern will slowly trend drier into the weekend as high pressure builds in.

This weekend Euro upper-level

With that said, it's going to be quite warm as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend!

Have a great one, y'all!

