State tax relief available in Louisiana after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)- — The Louisiana Department of Revenue is granting filing extensions to taxpayers in 25 parishes whose homes and businesses were affected by the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

The automatic extension due date is Jan. 3, 2022, for excise, franchise, income, severance and withholding taxes with original or extended due dates on or after Aug. 26 and before Jan. 3 are eligible.

This is an extension to file the applicable tax returns, but not an extension to pay any taxes due, the department said in a news release.

Payments submitted after the original deadlines are subject to penalties and interest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel