State police investigate officer-involved shooting

SULPHUR, La. — Louisiana State Police investigators have been requested by police officers in Sulphur to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area on Monday.

We're currently working to learn more specific details, but we're told investigators are working diligently to process the crime scene to gather further information.

We'll keep you updated with additional details as they are released from officials.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel