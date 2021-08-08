State Police investigate fatal shooting on Johnston Street

State Police are investigating an shooting in Lafayette on Johnston Street that involved an officer.

Troopers say the shooting occurred overnight at The District on Johnston Street. They say a "shoot out" occurred among people at the location and an officer on duty as security detail returned fire.

Witnesses say that multiple shots were fired in the incident. KATC is on scene this morning, where dozens of bullet casings can be seen in the area.

One person died because of the shooting. Several people were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. KATC will have more information as it becomes available.

KATC's Abby Breidenbach was live on scene Sunday morning

