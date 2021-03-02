State medical experts weigh in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine approval, distribution

The packing and shipping of a third COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the U.S. is underway.

Medical experts are weighing in on the vaccine’s availability.

As more vaccines become available, doctors across the state say Johnson & Johnson could be a game changer because it's a single dose.

“The J&J vaccine is a little bit different. It uses a DNA virus that is not ineffective to carry DNA to the body and then your body produces a response to that and develops immunity," Dr. Katherine Baumgarten with Ochsner Health said on Tuesday during a video conference call.

With approximately 37,900 doses expected for Louisiana, it could be more accessible for those most at risk for COVID-19.

“It is a single shot, so there’s only one shot required at this point for the J&J preparation. It also does not require the extreme cold storage that Pfizer and Moderna have required in the past. So it is a little bit easier in terms of managing and can be stored in refrigerated settings," Baumgarten said.

Although Louisianians will have more options for getting vaccinated, experts say you should take whichever one is available first.

“Where there are nuances between three vaccines, it’s our recommendation that everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated that becomes available to you and not try to select one over the other because vaccination is key," Dr Sandra Kemmerly said.

J&J vaccine distributions are expected to begin by the end of the week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel