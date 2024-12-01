State fire marshal stresses home heating safety as cold weather grips Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — With colder temperatures settling across the state, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is urging Louisiana residents to follow safe home heating practices to prevent house fires and protect their families.

“The winter time is traditionally the busiest time for home fires, and unfortunately, when we lose most lives in those home fires,” said Adams. “We need every family to be aware of the fire hazards possible associated with home heating in order to avoid them.”

Home Heating Safety Tips:

As families turn to space heaters, candles, and propane devices to keep warm, the State Fire Marshal’s Office shared the following safety tips:

Keep space heaters 3-5 feet away from flammable materials, like blankets, curtains, and furniture.

Plug space heaters directly into wall outlets instead of using extension cords or power strips, which can overheat and spark fires.

Never leave candles or open-flame devices, such as propane heaters, unattended or in use while sleeping.

The Importance of Smoke AlarmsChief Adams also stressed the critical role smoke alarms play in saving lives during a fire emergency. For homes without working smoke alarms, the Operation Save-A-Life program offers free installations to residents in need.

How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm:

Visit the State Fire Marshal’s website at lasfm.org.

Contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

By practicing these safety measures and ensuring your home is equipped with working smoke alarms, you can reduce the risk of fire-related tragedies this winter.

For additional information, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.

