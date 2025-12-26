State Fire Marshal shares safety guidance for New Year celebrations

As fireworks stands and tents experience increased business after Christmas, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to prioritize both safety and awareness when purchasing and using fireworks.

For the current end-of-year season, more than 600 retail fireworks stands are permitted statewide. State law requires all wholesale and retail fireworks sellers to be properly licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in parishes and municipalities where fireworks sales are permitted. Fireworks may be sold through 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2025.

The State Fire Marshal strongly recommends that families attend organized public fireworks displays rather than setting off fireworks themselves. For those who choose to buy fireworks, it is important to confirm that the retailer is properly permitted. Consumers may ask to view a stand’s permit at any time. Any suspected illegal or unsafe fireworks sales should be reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-800-256-5452 or through the agency’s website at www.lasfm.org [lasfm.org] .

The office also emphasizes the importance of using fireworks responsibly. According to recent data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks-related injuries continue to increase nationwide.

To help prevent accidents, the State Fire Marshal recommends the following safety measures:



Keep fireworks at least 200 feet from buildings, vehicles, and flammable debris

Never let children handle fireworks; offer safe alternatives like glow sticks

Avoid using fireworks if impaired by alcohol or drugs

Light one firework at a time and monitor with a hose or bucket of water nearby

Soak used fireworks before disposal—never toss them dry into the trash

Residents are also urged to consider local weather conditions before using fireworks. Check for any active burn bans and be mindful of dry conditions when selecting a safe area for fireworks use.