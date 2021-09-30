Watch
State Fire Marshal Office investigates a house fire involving one death in Lake Arthur

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire on Wednesday involving one death in Lake Arthur.

Around 4 P.M., the Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Calcasieu Avenue for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters later discovered the body of an elderly female victim inside.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal office say more details will be released as they become available.

