State Fire Marshal Office investigates a house fire involving one death in Lake Arthur

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire on Wednesday involving one death in Lake Arthur.
Around 4 P.M., the Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Calcasieu Avenue for reports of a house fire.
Firefighters later discovered the body of an elderly female victim inside.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal office say more details will be released as they become available.
