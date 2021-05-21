Words of encouragement shared from senior living community to recent grads

Seniors across the state are closing out their years of schooling and moving on to bigger horizons.

Some will go straight into the workforce after graduation while others will continue their education in some way. As they begin that journey, "seniors" in one assisted living community are sharing words of encouragement and seasoned wisdom.

"Take everything you have learned and apply it to life," one resident at Maison Jardin in Morgan City says in a message. "Keep Learning. An education cannot be taken from you," and "Go with it!" are other sentiments shared on the community social media page.

The senior living community extends their congratulations to all seniors. See their post below:

