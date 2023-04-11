Woman arrested after searching for Narcan instead of calling for help

Morgan City Police have arrested a Belle Rose woman in connection with an overdose investigation.

Christen Hebert Brown, 42, was booked with Failure to Seek Assistance.

The arrest followed an investigation into an opioid overdose that happened in January 2023.

Officers were called to Brashear Avenue because someone was overdosing on opioids. When they arrived they found a person "in dire need of medical attention." That person was transported to a medical facility and is still under medical care, a release states.

Investigators determined that Brown allegedly failed to render aid to the person who was overdosing. Instead of calling for help, Brown looked for Narcan. That delayed the medical attention the person needed, the release states.

Brown was located in the area of Bayou Vista with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. She was booked and processed in the Morgan City Jail and is awaiting court proceedings. Bail is set at $100,000.

"Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department want to make everyone aware of the dangers of opioid use. The Morgan City Police Department has seen an influx of overdoses related to opioid use such as Heroin and Fentanyl. These two drugs are very deadly," the release states. "The Morgan City Police Department is equipped with Narcan, which has been deployed multiple times on overdose investigations. It is very important that anyone that is present of while someone is overdosing to immediately report it. It is required by Louisiana Law to do so. It my save their life."

The release states that "other suspected overdoses that have occurred" are being "actively investigated."

"If you fail to render aid you by not reporting it, you will be arrested," the release states.

Anyone with information relating to any overdose that may aid in an investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605.