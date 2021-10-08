Vaccinated clinic calling the unvaccinated, Oct. 16

Residents in five communities in South Louisiana could now become vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at the Patterson Community Center this Saturday.

Southern University System, the City of Patterson, and Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center are partnering to host a vaccination clinic calling all unvaccinated residents of Morgan City, Berwick, Patterson, Franklin and Baldwin.

Patterson Outreach has partnered with Dr. James Gilmore Jr., state professionals, and local medical professional to host a "vaccination seminar" in an effort to educate the public and answer questions.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Booster shots will be available, they say.

Food will be served and gift cards and door prizes will be awarded every hour.

This event is for ages 12 and up. No appointment needed.

Patterson Community Center is located at 1101 First Street in Patterson.

