UPDATE: Third arrest in Franklin shooting

A second person has now been arrested in the Tuesday afternoon shooting on Canal Street in Franklin.

On January 31, 2023, at approximately 3:39 p.m., the Franklin Police Department responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Canal Drive, where they found that someone had shot up a car. Nobody was hurt.

A juvenile male, 15, was arrested that same day and booked with attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property. The juvenile was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

On Wednesday, police also arrested Courtney Ina on a warrant for principal to attempted second degree murder, principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to illegal use of a weapon, principal to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice. Ina was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000.00 bond. Ina lives on Canal Drive, police say.

Officials with the St. Mary Parish School System confirmed that Ina had worked as a substitute teacher for the district in the past.

Ina was arrested on February 14, 2023, at 5:11 p.m., on a warrant dated February 1, 2023, for attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Ina was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests may be pending.

The Franklin Police Department asks that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.