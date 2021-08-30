UPDATE: Most of Morgan City should have power by end of day

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair provided an update on the city's recovery.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, crews had identified all issues with the electrical system, and pole repair was underway. Some areas already have power back; Mayor Lee Dragna says that most of the city should have power by the end of Monday.

City crews are picking up debris. Officials ask residents to pile up debris they have cleaned up on their property at the side of the road. The City of Morgan City will handle the removal of all of the debris, officials say.

In order to help the crews do their work, a curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All cell service is still down within Morgan City for AT&T and Verizon. If you do have power you can use WIFI to make calls and contact others via Social Media, officials advise.

"Our land lines are still available to receive calls or you can call 911," the chief says. "The Morgan City Police Department is still conducting extra patrols to assure the safety of all of our citizens."