UPDATE: More information in fatal Morgan City crash

Morgan City Police have released more information about the U.S. 90 crash that left two dead and several more injured.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Dr. Martin Luther King Drive exit at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Two drivers died, and a third driver, as well as several passengers, were transported to area hospitals. One was transported via Air Med, police say.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Altima, driven by Tanya Guidroz, 35, of Gibson, was traveling west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 90. She struck a Dodge Caravan, driven by Raschwan Woods, 38, of Thibodaux, police say.

Both vehicles were disabled and in the roadway when a third vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old Raceland man, came along and hit the Caravan, police say.

Guidroz and Woods died in the crash. Woods was wearing his seat belt but Guidroz was not. The third driver and several passengers were injured, police say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

