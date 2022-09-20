UPDATE: Device found in Centerville wasn't a bomb

It's all clear in Centerville this morning after a suspected explosive device was found by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies during an investigation Monday.

At 7:42 p.m., deputies updated the sheriff's Facebook page to say that the device had been x-rayed by the U.S. Army and was found to be "non-explosive."

The scene was safe, deputies said.

Earlier Monday, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies asked the public to avoid the Chandra Lane area in Centerville after a possible explosive device was found.

During an active investigation at a residence on Chandra Lane, detectives found a possible explosive device.

Working in conjunction with the Franklin Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, and in contact with the Louisiana State Police, safety protocols have been identified and implemented while first responders are working the scene.

To preserve the public’s safety, the area was blocked off.