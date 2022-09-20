Watch Now
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Device found in Centerville wasn't a bomb

st. mary sheriff badge_blue background.jpg
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
st. mary sheriff badge_blue background.jpg
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 09:39:39-04

It's all clear in Centerville this morning after a suspected explosive device was found by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies during an investigation Monday.

At 7:42 p.m., deputies updated the sheriff's Facebook page to say that the device had been x-rayed by the U.S. Army and was found to be "non-explosive."

The scene was safe, deputies said.

Earlier Monday, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies asked the public to avoid the Chandra Lane area in Centerville after a possible explosive device was found.

During an active investigation at a residence on Chandra Lane, detectives found a possible explosive device.

Working in conjunction with the Franklin Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, and in contact with the Louisiana State Police, safety protocols have been identified and implemented while first responders are working the scene.

To preserve the public’s safety, the area was blocked off.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.