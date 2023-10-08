Watch Now
Unrestrained driver killed in head-on crash in St. Mary Parish

Posted at 9:40 PM, Oct 07, 2023
State Police are warning the public to wear your seatbelt following an early morning fatal crash on Highway 90 near Big Four Corners Road in St. Mary Parish.

According to Troop I, 59-Year-old John Tardy of Franklin, died after his pick-up truck crossed through the median for unknown reasons and hit another pick-up head-on.

Troopers tell us Tardy was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the other driver involved wasn't wearing a seatbelt either. That driver is currently in the hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

