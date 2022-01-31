Two teens arrested for alleged bomb threat at Franklin High School

Two teens have been arrested in connection with bomb threats made at Franklin Senior High School this month.

Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with those threats on January 13 and 14.

Police say that on January 13, at around 7:10 AM, and January 14, 2022, at around 7:21 AM, the Franklin Police Department was notified of bomb threats at Franklin Senior High School.

The detectives division worked to locate and identify the callers with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. It was learned that two juveniles called in the threats to the school, they say.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM, on the charges of simple assault - two counts, terrorizing, and communication of false information. The teen was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

Another teen, a 14 year old boy, was arrested on January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM, on the charges of terrorizing and communication of false information. The teen was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel