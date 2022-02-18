Two more arrests made in Bayou Vista attempted murder investigation

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a Bayou Vista woman.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in November 2021.

Deputies say that 19-year-old Kaemon Toi Bush and Cassandra Hopkins of Lafayette were arrested in connection with the case on Thursday, February 17.

Bush was booked on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to second-degree kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. Hopkins was booked on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact to second-degree kidnapping.

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Derrick Lee John Williams Jr. of Lafayette was arrested in December on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the case.

The incident occurred on November 21, at a residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.

Deputies say they responded at 12:29 am to a 911 call of a subject that had been wounded. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation developed Williams as a suspect. During the incident, Williams allegedly took a 1-year-old toddler from the residence and fled the scene. The toddler was later found safe.

Warrants were obtained for the arrests of Cassandra Hopkins and Kaemon Bush for charges related to the incident following an investigation.

Bush and Hopkins were located and arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 17, and were transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center.

