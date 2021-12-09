Lafayette man arrested in connection with Bayou Vista shooting, taking of toddler

The Lafayette man wanted by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with a Bayou Vista shooting has been arrested.

Deputies say Derrick Lee John Williams Jr. was arrested on December 9 and booked on a warrant for attempted first degree murder.

On November 21, at 12:29 am, deputies say they responded to a residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista after a 911 call of a subject that had been wounded.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered a local woman who was wounded by a gunshot.

During an investigation, Williams was developed as the suspect.

Detectives say they learned that Williams allegedly took a 1-year-old toddler from the residence and fled the scene. The toddler was later found to be safe.

The Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday, December 9, U.S. Marshals located Williams in New Iberia and arrested him on the SMPSO warrant for attempted 1st degree murder.

Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and then transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

An investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office says no further details are available at this time.

Sheriff Blaise Smith and the Investigations Division of the SMPSO would like to thank the FBI, U.S. Marshal's Office, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana State Police for their assistance in this investigation.

