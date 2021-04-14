Two more arrested in connection with Patterson homicide investigation

Two additional arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting incident in Patterson on March 25, 2021.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jordan Christopher Franklin and 22-year-old Tireke Johnson of Thibodaux.

Franklin was arrested on April 12, 2021, at 1:03 pm on a warrant for manslaughter and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Johnson was arrested on April 13, 2021, at 1:37 pm on a warrant for manslaughter and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The charges for Jordan Franklin and Tireke Johnsonpatterson stem from the ongoing investigation into the March 25, 2021, shooting in the Zenor Road area of Patterson that claimed the life of 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge of Thibodaux.

St. Mary Parish detectives previously arrested 18-year-old Cameron Jaron Schrod Hogan and a 16-year-old from Patterson on March 26, 2021, for 1st-degree murder. Hogan and the juvenile male remain incarcerated. Hogan’s bond was set at $800,000.

Franklin turned himself in on the warrant on April 12, 2021, and Johnson turned himself in on April 13, 2021.

Bond was set on Johnson at $105,000. Franklin was transported to another agency and bond has not yet been set.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

