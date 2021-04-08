Thibodaux men wanted in connection with Patterson fatal shooting

Two Thibodaux men are wanted by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with the fatal shooting in Patterson.

Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking the public to be on the lookout for Tireke Johnson and Jordan Franklin of the Thibodaux area.

They are wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the March 25, 2021, shooting in the Zenor Road area of Patterson. That shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge of Thibodaux.

Charges for the two are manslaughter and possession of a stolen firearm. Information on their connection to the shooting was not provided.

The public is advised to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960 with any information regarding the location of Tireke Johnson and Jordan Franklin.

On March 25, Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Zenor Road at 8:35 p.m. along with an additional call of a possible wounded man at a business in Patterson. Upon arrival at the business, deputies made contact with three occupants in a vehicle.

One of the occupants, identified as 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge from the Thibodaux area, was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.

Deputies learned that Allridge and the occupants of the vehicle had traveled to a residence in Patterson to meet someone. While sitting in the vehicle, deputies say they were approached by two males who allegedly fired shots at them. The driver of the vehicle then drove the occupants to a business located on US 90 in Patterson, deputies say.

Two people were identified as suspects in the shooting.

18-year-old Cameron Hogan of Patterson was arrested in March and is facing a first degree murder charge, along with the following charges: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, Cultivation of marijuana, Possession of firearm w/obliterated serial number, Possession of firearm in presence of a CDS, Illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years of age, Possession of legend drug without prescription with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

A charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile was later added to his booking, deputies say. That charge arose during the investigation of the shooting, which is ongoing.

Deputies say a 16-year-old juvenile male was also arrested and is facing charges of first degree murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

