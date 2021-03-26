Two arrested in Thursday night shooting in Patterson that left one dead

UPDATE: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies have made two arrests in the shooting incident Thursday night that left a 21-year-old Thibodaux man dead.

18-year-old Cameron Hogan of Patterson was arrested Friday and is facing a first degree murder charge, along with the following charges: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, Cultivation of marijuana, Possession of firearm w/obliterated serial number, Possession of firearm in presence of a CDS, Illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years of age, Possession of legend drug without prescription with intent to distribute, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies say a 16-year-old juvenile male was also arrested Friday morning and is facing charges of first degree murder and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Zenor Road at 8:35 p.m. Thursday night, along with an additional call of a possible wounded man at a business in Patterson. Upon arrival at the business, deputies made contact with three occupants in a vehicle.

One of the occupants, identified as 21-year-old Keiondre Onell Allridge from the Thibodaux area, was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.

Deputies learned that Allridge and the occupants of the vehicle had traveled to a residence in Patterson to meet someone. While sitting in the vehicle, deputies say they were approached by two males who allegedly fired shots at them. The driver of the vehicle then drove the occupants to a business located on US 90 in Patterson, deputies say.

Two people were identified as suspects in the shooting. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the home of one of the suspects, identified as Hogan, which led to drugs and weapons being seized.

Deputies then obtained arrest warrants for Hogan and a juvenile male, and both were arrested. Hogan was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bond has yet been set. The juvenile was arrested and is being housed at a juvenile detention center.

