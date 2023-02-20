Three wounded in Berwick shooting

Three people were wounded, including a child, in a Friday night shooting near the bridge in Berwick.

Berwick Police were called to the bridge just before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

When they got there, they heard that Morgan City Police had been notified of three wounded people being taken to Ochsner St. Mary.

Investigators, with help from St. Mary deputies and Morgan City police, shut down the bridge near the Berwick Exit. They found shell casings there.

Two men were wounded in the shooting, and one remains in the hospital in stable condition. The third person wounded was a male child, police say. The fourth person in the vehicle when the shooting happened was also a child, but wasn't hit by gunfire, police say.

"Chief Leonard would like to stress that the ongoing violence in our communities show that these individuals have total disregard for life. Our communities need to take a stand against these acts of gun violence that is now in our own backyards," a release states. "Berwick Police are asking that this violence be stopped, and witnesses come forward with information and let the investigators handle it. Too many times the criminals want to handle these incidents themselves by retaliating. This is unfortunate, because the vicious cycle will continue until someone decides enough is enough."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and investigators are asking that anyone with information please contact Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710. All callers with information can remain anonymous.