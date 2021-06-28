Three Franklin men arrested in connection with recent shooting incidents

Three Franklin men were arrested over the weekend in connection with recent shooting incidents in the city.

According to Chief Morris Beverly, the arrests stemmed from a call to police that a wanted suspect and two others were seen entering a residence on Tenth Street with long guns.

Police responded to the scene along with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Jeanerette Marshal's Office, Chitimatch Tribal Police and Baldwin Police Department.

20-year-old J'Trell Connor was detained and taken for questioning along with two others identified as 19-year-old Tommy Carson Jr. and 22-year-old JaQuan Verrett.

Connor was wanted by police in connection with a May 25 shooting on West Third Street and Iberia Street. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries during that incident. Police say that during questioning, Connor also allegedly confessed to a second shooting that occurred on Friday, June 25 at a residence on Second Street.

He was arrested and booked on charges of attempted second degree murder – 8 counts, resisting an officer, and illegal use of firearms and dangerous instrumentalities. Connor was additionally arrested on a warrant dated May 25, 2021, on the charges of attempted second degree murder – 2 counts, criminal damage to property – 2 counts, and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality. Police say there is no bond set.

Tommy Carson, Jr. was also arrested and booked on June 26 on the charges of accessory after the fact for attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of a weapon, and resisting an officer.

JaQuan Verrett was arrested on June 27 on the charges of possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and violation of uniformed controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

They are currently incarcerated in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel