Teens arrested for vandalism at St. Mary Parish school

Two teens were arrested on Wednesday in connection with vandalism at a school in St. Mary Parish.
Berwick Police say the two teens were arrested after an investigation into a complaint of vulgar images spray painted on a school building.
Police say the incident occurred on October 8.
The 15-year-old and 13-year-old were allegedly seen on video surveillance committing vandalism, according to police.
The two were identified and a warrant was prepared for their arrest. The two were turned in to the Berwick Police Department by a guardian.
The teens were booked on charges of simple criminal damage to property and were released back to their guardian pending a court hearing.
