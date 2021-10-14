Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Teens arrested for vandalism at St. Mary Parish school

items.[0].image.alt
Berwick Police
Berwick Police Dept.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 08:58:57-04

Two teens were arrested on Wednesday in connection with vandalism at a school in St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police say the two teens were arrested after an investigation into a complaint of vulgar images spray painted on a school building.

Police say the incident occurred on October 8.

The 15-year-old and 13-year-old were allegedly seen on video surveillance committing vandalism, according to police.

The two were identified and a warrant was prepared for their arrest. The two were turned in to the Berwick Police Department by a guardian.

The teens were booked on charges of simple criminal damage to property and were released back to their guardian pending a court hearing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.