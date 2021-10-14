Teens arrested for vandalism at St. Mary Parish school

Two teens were arrested on Wednesday in connection with vandalism at a school in St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police say the two teens were arrested after an investigation into a complaint of vulgar images spray painted on a school building.

Police say the incident occurred on October 8.

The 15-year-old and 13-year-old were allegedly seen on video surveillance committing vandalism, according to police.

The two were identified and a warrant was prepared for their arrest. The two were turned in to the Berwick Police Department by a guardian.

The teens were booked on charges of simple criminal damage to property and were released back to their guardian pending a court hearing.

